News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.12 to $57.97 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.22 to $60.56 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.12 to $57.97 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.22 to $60.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.75 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $21.20 to $1,834.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $27.58 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.22 Japanese yen from 105.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.2042.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...