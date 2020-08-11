BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 72 cents to settle at $41.94 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 59 cents to $44.99 a barrel.

Share this:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 72 cents to settle at $41.94 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 59 cents to $44.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11.70 to $2,039.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.72 to $29.26 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $2.86 a pound.

Also Watch

Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

The dollar rose to 105.95 Japanese yen from 105.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1744 from $1.1782.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 11, 2020, 1:23 AM IST
Next Story
Loading