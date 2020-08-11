Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 72 cents to settle at $41.94 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 59 cents to $44.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11.70 to $2,039.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.72 to $29.26 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $2.86 a pound.

Also Watch Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

The dollar rose to 105.95 Japanese yen from 105.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1744 from $1.1782.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor