Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 32 cents to $58.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $61.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil remained at $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $1,842.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.65 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.2129 from $1.2120.

