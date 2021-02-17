News18 Logo

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 58 cents to $60.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 5 cents to $63.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 8 cents to $1.77 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 22 cents to $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $24.20 to $1,799 an ounce. Silver for March delivery remained at $27.33 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.83 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.90 Japanese yen from 105.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2130.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


