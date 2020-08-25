Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 28 cents to $42.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 78 cents to $45.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 8 cents $1.37 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.80 to $1,939.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $26.61 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.97 Japanese yen from 105.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.1791 from $1.1788.

