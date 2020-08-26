BUSINESS

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $43.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $45.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.40 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $16.10 to $1,923.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 33 cents to $26.27 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.35 Japanese yen from 105.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1834 from $1.1791.

  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 1:45 AM IST
