BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 35 cents to $43.04 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 55 cents to $45.09 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 35 cents to $43.04 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 55 cents to $45.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 8 cents to $1.286 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.21 a gallon. September natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $19.90 to $1,932.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 42 cents to $27.03 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.97 a pound.

Also Watch

What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing

The dollar rose to 106.62 Japanese yen from 106.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.1822 from $1.1816.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 28, 2020, 1:08 AM IST
Next Story
Loading