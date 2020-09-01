BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 36 cents to $42.61 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 53 cents to $45.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 4 cents to $1.28 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. October natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.70 to $1,978.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 80 cents to $28.59 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.88 Japanese yen from 105.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.1936 from $1.1890.

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 1:09 AM IST
