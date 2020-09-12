BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 3 cents to $37.33 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 23 cents to $39.83 a barrel.

Share this:

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 3 cents to $37.33 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 23 cents to $39.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $1.09 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.09 a gallon. October natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $16.40 to $1,947.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $26.86 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.04 a pound.

Also Watch

Time For India To Push The Pedal Diplomatically Against China ? | The Right Stand | CNN News18

The dollar fell to 106.11 Japanese yen from 106.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.1831 from $1.1826.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 12, 2020, 1:03 AM IST
Next Story
Loading