BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 33 cents to $39.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 5 cents to $41.77 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 33 cents to $39.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 5 cents to $41.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $39.20 to $1,868.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.42 to $23.11 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $2.99 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.42 Japanese yen from 104.94 yen. The euro fell to $1.1657 from $1.1705.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 1:06 AM IST
Next Story
Loading