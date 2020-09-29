BUSINESS

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 35 cents to $40.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 51 cents to $42.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $16 to $1,882.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $23.60 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $2.99 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.52 Japanese yen from 105.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.1665 from $1.1625.

  First Published: September 29, 2020, 12:57 AM IST
