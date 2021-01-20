News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 62 cents to $52.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.15 to $55.90 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 62 cents to $52.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.15 to $55.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.30 to $1,840.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.32 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2079

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...