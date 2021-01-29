News18 Logo

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 51 cents to $52.34 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 28 cents to $55.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $7 to $1,837.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 54 cents to $25.92 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.24 Japanese yen from 104.16 yen. The euro rose to $1.2132 from $1.2099.

