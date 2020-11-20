Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 8 cents to $41.74 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 14 cents to $44.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. December natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.40 to $1,861.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $24.05 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.79 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.1876 from $1.1865.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor