Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 41 cents to $42.15 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 76 cents to $44.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $10.90 to $1,872.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 31 cents to $24.36 an ounce and December copper was rose 9 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.84 Japanese yen from 103.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1876.

