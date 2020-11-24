News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 91 cents to $43.06 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 91 cents to $43.06 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.31 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $34.60 to $1,837.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 73 cents to $23.63 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.49 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1858.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 24, 2020, 2:18 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...