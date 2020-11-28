News18 Logo

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 18 cents to $45.53 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 5 cents to $48.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell less than 1 cent to $1.28 a gallon. December heating oil slipped 1 cent to $1.38 a gallon. December natural gas dropped 12 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $23.60 to $1,781.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 81 cents to $22.55 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.40 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.04 Japanese yen from 104.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.1959 from $1.1915.

Loading...