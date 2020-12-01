News18 Logo

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 19 cents to $45.34 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 59 cents to $47.59 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 19 cents to $45.34 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 59 cents to $47.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.36 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,775.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $22.53 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.34 Japanese yen from 104.04 yen. The euro fell to $1.1946 from $1.1959.

