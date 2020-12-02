News18 Logo

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 79 cents to $44.55 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 46 cents to $47.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $1.22 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.35 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $38.40 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.50 to $24.03 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.40 Japanese yen from 104.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.2050 from $1.1946.

