News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Business
    1-MIN READ

    Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

    Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January natural gas fell 27 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for February delivery rose $10.90 to $1,841.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

    The dollar fell to 103.97 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2100.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...