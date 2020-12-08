Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 50 cents to $45.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 46 cents to $48.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $26 to $1,866 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 54 cents to $24.79 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.98 Japanese yen from 104.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2120 from $1.2137.

