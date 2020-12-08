News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 50 cents to $45.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 46 cents to $48.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $26 to $1,866 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 54 cents to $24.79 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.98 Japanese yen from 104.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2120 from $1.2137.

Loading...