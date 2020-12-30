Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 38 cents to $48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 23 cents to $51.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $2.50 to $1,882.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $26.22 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.53 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.2251 from $1.2207.

