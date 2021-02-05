News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 54 cents to $56.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $58.84 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 54 cents to $56.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $58.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.64 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.70 a gallon. March natural gas rose 15 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $43.90 to $1,791.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 66 cents to $26.23 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.53 Japanese yen from 105.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...