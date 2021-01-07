News18 Logo

News18» News»Business»Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities
1-MIN READ

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 70 cents to $50.63 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery also rose 70 cents, to $54.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $1.48 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.53 a gallon. February natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $45.80 to $1,908.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 60 cents to $27.04 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.14 Japanese yen from 102.64. The euro rose to $1.2307 from $1.2303.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


