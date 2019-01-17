LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CNBC-TV18 Announces 14th Edition of 'India Business Leaders Awards', Arun Jaitley to Preside Over Event

This year, the event will take place at a grand soiree on January 17 in Mumbai. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be "Leaders of Change".

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
CNBC-TV18 Announces 14th Edition of ‘India Business Leaders Awards’, Arun Jaitley to Preside Over Event
A file image of the CNBC-TV18 logo.
CNBC-TV18 will be hosting the 14th edition of the ‘India Business Leaders Awards’ (IBLA), with Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs presiding as the chief guest of the event.

Going steady for over a decade now, these awards aim to felicitate those business leaders who have made revolutionary advancements in their sphere and risen beyond the industry threshold by setting new standards in terms of growth, scale and market leadership.

This year, the event will take place at a grand soiree on January 17 in Mumbai. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be “Leaders of Change”.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd. will be a part of the event. Some of the other prominent luminaries attending the event are Piyush Pandey, Global CCO, Ogilvy, Raamdeo Agrawal, MD, Motilal Oswal Group, and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW.

The jury panel chaired by Uday Kotak, Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, comprised of industry veterans Harsh Mariwala, Chairman- Marico, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman- State Bank of India, Kalpana Morparia, CEO- JP Morgan India, Sanjay Nayar, CEO- KKR India, Vani Kola, MD – Kalaari capital, Nimesh Kampani, Chairman- JM Financial, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India and Zarin Daruwala, CEO- Standard Chartered Bank who determined the winners of the prestigious awards.

Speaking about the awards, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, "Propelling to this year's theme, the 14th edition of IBLA aims to recognize those industry leaders who have been in-charge of the stellar accomplishments and have helped the exponential growth of their sphere and contributed towards the economic development of the country”

In the latest edition, this initiative intends to bring forth an event that is just as illuminating as it is rewarding. Stay tuned with the event by following #leadersofchange #CNBCTV18IBLA.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)



