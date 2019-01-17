English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CNBC-TV18 Announces 14th Edition of ‘India Business Leaders Awards’, Arun Jaitley to Preside Over Event
This year, the event will take place at a grand soiree on January 17 in Mumbai. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be “Leaders of Change”.
A file image of the CNBC-TV18 logo.
Loading...
CNBC-TV18 will be hosting the 14th edition of the ‘India Business Leaders Awards’ (IBLA), with Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs presiding as the chief guest of the event.
Going steady for over a decade now, these awards aim to felicitate those business leaders who have made revolutionary advancements in their sphere and risen beyond the industry threshold by setting new standards in terms of growth, scale and market leadership.
This year, the event will take place at a grand soiree on January 17 in Mumbai. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be “Leaders of Change”.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd. will be a part of the event. Some of the other prominent luminaries attending the event are Piyush Pandey, Global CCO, Ogilvy, Raamdeo Agrawal, MD, Motilal Oswal Group, and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW.
The jury panel chaired by Uday Kotak, Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, comprised of industry veterans Harsh Mariwala, Chairman- Marico, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman- State Bank of India, Kalpana Morparia, CEO- JP Morgan India, Sanjay Nayar, CEO- KKR India, Vani Kola, MD – Kalaari capital, Nimesh Kampani, Chairman- JM Financial, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India and Zarin Daruwala, CEO- Standard Chartered Bank who determined the winners of the prestigious awards.
Speaking about the awards, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, "Propelling to this year's theme, the 14th edition of IBLA aims to recognize those industry leaders who have been in-charge of the stellar accomplishments and have helped the exponential growth of their sphere and contributed towards the economic development of the country”
In the latest edition, this initiative intends to bring forth an event that is just as illuminating as it is rewarding. Stay tuned with the event by following #leadersofchange #CNBCTV18IBLA.
(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Going steady for over a decade now, these awards aim to felicitate those business leaders who have made revolutionary advancements in their sphere and risen beyond the industry threshold by setting new standards in terms of growth, scale and market leadership.
This year, the event will take place at a grand soiree on January 17 in Mumbai. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be “Leaders of Change”.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd. will be a part of the event. Some of the other prominent luminaries attending the event are Piyush Pandey, Global CCO, Ogilvy, Raamdeo Agrawal, MD, Motilal Oswal Group, and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW.
The jury panel chaired by Uday Kotak, Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, comprised of industry veterans Harsh Mariwala, Chairman- Marico, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman- State Bank of India, Kalpana Morparia, CEO- JP Morgan India, Sanjay Nayar, CEO- KKR India, Vani Kola, MD – Kalaari capital, Nimesh Kampani, Chairman- JM Financial, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India and Zarin Daruwala, CEO- Standard Chartered Bank who determined the winners of the prestigious awards.
Speaking about the awards, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, "Propelling to this year's theme, the 14th edition of IBLA aims to recognize those industry leaders who have been in-charge of the stellar accomplishments and have helped the exponential growth of their sphere and contributed towards the economic development of the country”
In the latest edition, this initiative intends to bring forth an event that is just as illuminating as it is rewarding. Stay tuned with the event by following #leadersofchange #CNBCTV18IBLA.
(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.60
|-1.80
|Jet Airways
|259.55
|-3.76
|Mindtree
|850.25
|1.08
|Indiabulls Hsg
|837.95
|1.01
|Reliance
|1,147.30
|1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|194.00
|0.96
|HDFC
|1,990.00
|0.79
|Yes Bank
|204.45
|-1.87
|PVR
|1,631.40
|-1.03
|HDFC Bank
|2,121.45
|0.07
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|281.30
|1.98
|M&M
|735.85
|1.32
|Grasim
|837.50
|1.36
|GAIL
|329.55
|1.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,395.00
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|735.80
|1.40
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,397.85
|1.27
|Reliance
|1,146.80
|1.12
|ONGC
|146.95
|0.65
|TCS
|1,885.00
|0.80
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.55
|-1.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.00
|-0.77
|Eicher Motors
|20,578.85
|-0.76
|Infosys
|732.10
|-0.64
|Hindalco
|207.70
|-0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.50
|-1.85
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.00
|-0.84
|Infosys
|732.15
|-0.60
|Bajaj Finance
|2,560.00
|-0.50
|ITC
|293.05
|-0.32
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Netflix And Hotstar Censor Content to Prevent Potential Government Regulation?
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results