CNBC-TV18's New Digital Platform Lets You Track Business News, Market Analysis and Economic Insights From Anywhere

The platform’s mission is to help the influential and the aspirational make smart decisions to climb the wealth and career ladder.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 5:30 PM IST
A file image of the CNBC-TV18 logo.
Network18 is delighted to introduce you to the official CNBC-TV18 website - https://www.cnbctv18.com - a new premium digital platform that offers important and useful news and information about the stock market, business and economy in an effective and efficient way.

With comprehensive news coverage, pin pointed market analysis and the entire repertoire of Live TV and exclusive video content of CNBC, this will be one of the most premium properties of the Network18 portfolio.

The platform’s mission is to help the influential and the aspirational make smart decisions to climb the wealth and career ladder.

It has also been launched with the objective of keeping the loyal audiences of CNBC-TV18, the undisputed leader of financial news in India, up to date with the latest business and financial news no matter where they are or which device they are using

CNBC-TV18 can be accessed via the website as well as on your smartphones.

Kindly check the below links for access:

Website: https://www.cnbctv18.com

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.network18.cnbctv18

iOS App: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/cnbc-tv18/id1353781941?mt=8

Here are some of the key features available on the platform:

- Comprehensive coverage of India related business and financial news
- Receive instant breaking News and alerts
- Instant access to a variety of different viewpoints and informed analysis
- Finely curated content by a team of experienced editors
- Critical commentary on the latest market trends
- CNBC-TV18 live TV streaming with full show episodes and videos on demand.

We hope you are as excited as we are about CNBCTV18.com. Kindly do write to us with your feedback.

