CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Prices Hiked in Delhi, NCR
IGL, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in national capital region (NCR), said CNG price in Delhi will be Rs 40.61 per kg and Rs 47.05 in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, effective midnight tonight.
New Delhi: CNG prices in national capital were on Sunday hiked by 90 paisa per kg and that of piped cooking gas by Rs 1.15, following government raising input natural gas rates to two year high.
IGL, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in national capital region (NCR), said CNG price in Delhi will be Rs 40.61 per kg and Rs 47.05 in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, effective midnight tonight.
The price of CNG being supplied in Rewari is being increased by 95 paise per kg from Rs 50.67 per kg to Rs 51.62 per kg.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets, the company said in a statement.
Thus, the consumer price of CNG will be Rs 39.11 per kg in Delhi and Rs 45.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region.
Piped natural gas rates in Delhi have been hiked from Rs 25.99 per standard cubic meter to Rs 27.14 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be Rs 28.84 per scm.
In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG will now be Rs 28.78 per scm, which has been increased by Rs 1.15 per scm.
IGL supplies PNG (piped natural gas) to nearly 6 lakh households in Delhi and over 2.7 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari.
"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas," the statement said.
Natural gas prices have been raised by 6 per cent to USD 3.06 per million British thermal unit.
"This increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles," IGL said.
For autos, the increase will be 2 paisa per km, for taxi it will be 4 paisa per km and in case of buses, the increase will be 26 paise per km.
