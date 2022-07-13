CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Business » CNG, PNG to be Costlier in Mumbai as Mahanagar Gas Increases Prices; Check New Rates
1-MIN READ

CNG, PNG to be Costlier in Mumbai as Mahanagar Gas Increases Prices; Check New Rates

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 09:03 IST

The hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares has been necessitated due to increased CNG prices. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

The hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares has been necessitated due to increased CNG prices. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

CNG, PNG Price Hiked in Mumbai: The retail rate of CNG will jump Rs 4 per kilogram to Rs 80. Check how much you have to pay for CNG and PNG in Mumbai now

Mahanagar Gas has recently increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. The retail rate of CNG will jump Rs 4 per kilogram to Rs 80 while rate of domestic PNG will increase by Rs 3 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50, in and around Mumbai. The new retail prices of CNG and PNG will be effective from July 13 midnight. Surging input costs and plunging rupee have pushed the prices of CNG and PNG, said the distributor.

The central government  had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 percent from April 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:July 13, 2022, 08:35 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 09:03 IST