CNG Price Hiked by Rs 6.6 in Delhi in 5 Days, Rs 7 in Mumbai; Check Latest Rates

The price of CNG or compressed natural gas hiked again in the Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai and Gujarat. The recent increase in domestic natural gas price made CNG dearer across the country. The local natural gas price surged 110 per cent to $6.1 per mmBtu from April 1. Since then, city gas companies have been revising rates on almost daily basis. Experts believed some more hikes could be in the offing.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised compressed natural gas or CNG price by Rs 7 per kilogram in Mumbai. With the latest hike, CNG would cost Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai.

In the national capital, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) surged the rate of CNG by another Rs 2.5 per kg on Wednesday. The retail cost of CNG in Delhi-NCR stood at Rs 66.61 per kg, taking the total surge by Rs 6.6 in a span of five days. In Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG was priced at Rs Rs 69.18 per kg. In Gurugram, the CNG price jumped to Rs 74.94 per kg.

Similarly Gujarat Gas also raised the CNG rates on Wednesday. With a hike of Rs 6.5 per kg, the CNG price soared to Rs 76.98 per kg in Gujarat.

The price of cooking gas piped to household kitches was also raised by Rs 41 per standard cubic meter in Mumbai. However, there is no changed in piped cooking gas in Delhi or Gujarat. Prices of PNG and CNG vary from one state to another due to Value Added Taxes or VAT collected by the state governments.

Here are the Latest CNG Rates:

Delhi – Rs 66.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs 69.18 per kg

Gurugram – Rs 74.94 per kg

Mumbai – Rs 67 per kg

Gujarat – Rs 76.98 per kg

The price of petrol and diesel saw a steep increase in the last two weeks. The state-run oil marketing companies started increasing the price of auto fuel on March 22. Since then, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs 10 per litre in just 16 days. Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas of India on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, petrol prices in India have gone up by merely 5 per cent as against over 50 per cent in some of the developed countries.

