Coal India, Biocon, HCL Technologies: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Friday, March 26, gained over 1 percent to break the two-day losing streak. The indices remained closed on Monday, March 29, due to Holi and will open on Tuesday, March 30, after a three-day long weekend. The indices on Tuesday are expected to open flat as at 7:10 am the SGX Nifty was trading at 7 points or 0.08 percent up at 14,757.50. On March 26, the BSE Sensex surged 568.38 points or 1.17 percent to close at 49,008.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 182.40 points or 1.27 percent to settle the day at 14,507.30.

Coal India: The company registered a growth of 24.6 percent and has loaded an average of 312 rakes per day in the current month.

Biocon: To launch generic formulations in Brazil, Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of the company has partnered with Libbs Farmaceutica.

HCL Technologies: The opening of its innovation centre focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario has been announced by the company and it also plans to hire 2,000 employees in Canada in three years.

Nazara Technologies: The shares of the company will be listed on Exchanges on Tuesday, March 30.

Adani Green Energy: 100 percent equity stake in Spinel Energy and Infrastructure has been acquired by the company from Hindustan Cleanenergy and Peridot Power Ventures.

Kalyan Jewellers: The company is planning to enhance operations across seven states in the country and will add 14 new showrooms, all on April 24, 2021.

NBCC (India): Rs 1,356 crore worth contract has been given by the company to NKG Infra for redevelopment work at Netaji Nagar in Delhi.

IDBI Bank: Rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY22 has been approved by the bank.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Proposal to seek members’ nod for the amalgamation of two subsidiaries Western Hospitals Corporation and Apollo Home Healthcare (India) into itself has been approved by the board of the company.

Mukand: The transfer of approximately 55 acres of surplus leasehold land at Thane to NTT Global Data Centers Nav2 for Rs 801.51 crore has been completed by the company. It will be utilised for debt repayment.

Minda Industries: The expansion plans in its two businesses that is Four Wheel (4W) Lighting and 4W Alloy Wheel has been approved by the company. The decision has been taken after considering the improved market scenario and increased demand.

Adani Transmission: Definitive agreements have been signed by the company with Essel Infraprojects for the acquisition of Warora-

Kurnool Transmission (WKTL). According to the agreement WKTL will develop, operate, and maintain transmission lines aggregating to around 1,750 ckt km.

Vascon Engineers: A letter of acceptance amounting to Rs 515.63 crore has been received by the company from the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department for the establishment of new medical colleges.

Lumax Industries: Capital expenditure amounting up to Rs 80 crore has been approved by the company for setting up the new manufacturing unit(s) in Sanand, Gujarat to cater to the orders received from MG Motors and other customers.