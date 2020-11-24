Coal India, Exide, Jubilant Industries: Stocks in Focus Today

With positive developments on Covid-19 vaccine, it is expected that the market will start flat on Tuesday, November 24. Here are some of the stocks that you should watch today:

· Coal India

From December 1, the company has decided to increase the price of non-cooking coal by Rs 10 per tonne. As many as four trade unions have served notice for a strike on November 26.

· Reliance Industries

For 7.73 percent stake, Google International LLC has given a subscription worth Rs 33,737 crores to Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company.

· Jubilant Industries

For transfer of portable liquor licence of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, the company has executed an ‘Agreement to Sell.’ Due to the transfer of license, the company would not be able to manufacture Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

· Exide Industries

An investment of Rs 33.17 crore has been made by the company, increasing its share-holding to 80.15 percent into its subsidiary, Exide Leclanche Energy.

· Ingersoll-Rand (India)

A proposal of selling up to 14.25 lakh equity shares in Ingersoll-Rand (India) has been made by the parent company Ingersoll-Rand.

· Opto Circuits

A loss of Rs 4.67 crore was reported by the company in the Q2FY21 as against loss of 1,270.8 crores. Their revenue fell to Rs 17.5 crore from 39.5 crore YoY.

· Wockhardt

Themisto Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, its promoter entity, released pledge on 14 lakh equity shares.

· AU Small Finance Bank

A 4.46 percent stake in Aavas Financiers has been sold by the bank.

· GMR Infrastructure

As confirmed by the arbitration tribunal, GMR Kamalanga Energy, a subsidiary of the company, is required to pay SEPCO Electric Power Construction claims of Rs 1,005 crores. These claims are for project payments and prolongation costs. GEKL books have an existing provision of Rs 1,092 crores towards any such liability.

· Trigyn Technologies

The contract of the company with the United Nations has been extended and will expire on December 31, 2021. The contract is for the provision of IT Staffing Support Service for Office of Information and Communication Technology (OICT).