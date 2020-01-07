Coal India Output to be Affected by Nationwide Strike Tomorrow
Worker unions affiliated to left-wing groups and political parties have called a strike across India on Wednesday to protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's policies .
Image for representative purpose only. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave/Files)
Kolkata: Coal India Ltd's
Worker unions affiliated to left-wing groups and political parties have called a strike across India on Wednesday to protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's policies which they say have hurt the working class.
"Production could be adversely affected at some subsidiaries," the senior company official said.
Coal India's December production rose after five straight months of declines, the latter reflecting the heaviest monsoon rains in 25 years, strikes and protests.
Gouranga Chatterjee, organising secretary of the coal workers unions, said production at Coal India would be affected as the striking unions have a sizeable following.
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to Modi's party, is not participating in the strike
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|4,007.40
|0.23
|ICICI Bank
|520.70
|-0.94
|Reliance
|1,525.05
|1.57
|HDFC Bank
|1,260.85
|1.59
|SBI
|318.25
|-0.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,240.00
|2.10
|HDFC Bank
|1,260.85
|1.59
|Reliance
|1,525.05
|1.57
|Sun Pharma
|446.35
|1.47
|NTPC
|120.50
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|727.75
|-1.48
|ICICI Bank
|520.70
|-0.94
|Bharti Airtel
|445.35
|-0.92
|Nestle
|14,289.80
|-0.83
|Hero Motocorp
|2,349.35
|-0.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Most Religious People are the Most Dangerous People, Says John Abraham
- Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size