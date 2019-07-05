Coal India Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Coal India Opens at 251.50
Union Budget 2019: The stock has fallen 3% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
With the Union Budget set to be announced shortly, share price of Coal India fell by 0.34% to open at 251.50.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 299.60 on 28 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 212 on 14 February 2019.
Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.
The stock has fallen 3% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.09% and 2.95%, respectively.
Coal India recently said it is aiming more than 8% growth in production at 660 million tonnes in 2019-20 compared to 607 million tonnes in the last fiscal year and is also planning a capital expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal.
Besides, the target for revenue from operations (net) has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh crore for FY2019-20. The company ended 2018-19 with a coal production of 606.88 million tonnes, against the MoU target of 610 million tonnes. Earlier, the company had inked an MoU with the ministry of coal for its key performance areas for the fiscal 2019-20.
Coal India is the world’s largest coal mining company. It also produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|Larsen
|1,570.05
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.85
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|307.65
|0.47
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.15
|1.59
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.73
|Indiamart Inter
|1,332.00
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.80
|1.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|277.75
|0.98
|Bharti Airtel
|365.90
|0.87
|HUL
|1,808.00
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|366.00
|0.94
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|0.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.40
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,294.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|NTPC
|139.55
|-2.72
|BPCL
|370.70
|-2.45
|IOC
|152.90
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|ONGC
|167.10
|0.54
|NTPC
|139.65
|-2.58
|Vedanta
|167.60
|-2.05
|Coal India
|248.05
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Telangana Submits Proposal to DGCA for Commercial Drone Operations
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Canon Ivy Rec is a Curious Little Crowdfunded Camera Shaped Like a Keychain
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s