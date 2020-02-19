Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Coal India Shares Jump 4% as Govt Plans to Stop Thermal Coal Imports from 2023-24

Coal India shares touched a high of Rs 178.55 apiece on Wednesday. The stock closed the session later at Rs 177.80, up 3.5% from its previous close.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coal India Shares Jump 4% as Govt Plans to Stop Thermal Coal Imports from 2023-24
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Coal India Ltd shares jumped nearly 4% in intra-day trade on Wednesday after Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said India would stop importing thermal coal from 2023-24 and become self-sufficient in mining coal for thermal power plants.

Coal India shares touched a high of Rs 178.55 apiece on Wednesday. The stock closed the session later at Rs 177.80, up 3.5% from its previous close. In the past one year, Coal India shares have lost over 17% compared with a 13% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

“India will soon become self-sufficient in mining coal for thermal power plants. Working with synergy, the coal ministry will coordinate with the railway ministry and the shipping ministry to evacuate more coal for generating 24x7 electricity for all,” Pralhad Joshi tweeted on Tuesday after attending the 2-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ organized to create a sustainable energy mix in the country.

“Held deliberations on the way forward for the coal sector in the ongoing Chintan Shivir. We discussed many out-of-the-box solutions to overcome bottlenecks in the coal sector which will help Coal India achieve 1 billion tonnes production target by 2023-24,” Joshi added.

State-run Coal India had recently reported a 14.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,923.87 crore in the December quarter compared with a year ago. Net sales had dropped 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 21,566.41 crore during the period.

After the Q3 results, brokerage firm ICICI Direct recommended ‘hold’ rating on the Coal India stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated 13 February 2020.

“CIL reported a steady operational performance for Q3FY20. Going forward, we model sales volume of 600 million tonnes for FY20 and 625 million tonnes for FY21,” said ICICI Direct.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,485.50 -1.24
IRCTC 1,927.75 5.30
Indiabulls Hsg 338.30 10.81
Tata Chemicals 764.50 -0.08
HDFC Life 573.75 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,181.75 3.57
Tata Steel 443.70 2.48
SBI 327.65 2.31
ONGC 102.85 1.13
Power Grid Corp 189.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,842.85 -2.30
HUL 2,251.00 -1.85
TCS 2,156.30 -1.75
Nestle 16,544.10 -1.38
Tech Mahindra 829.55 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram