Coal Minister Visits Australia's Lithium Processing Plant as India Looks to Expand E-Mobility Biz

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday, visited the Tianqi lithium processing facility, based in the city of Kwinana, Australia. He was accompanied by the Resources and Northern Australia Minister, Madeleine King.

Joshi is on a six-day tour of Australia that began on July 3 as India seeks to strengthen ties with Australia to secure critical minerals that will help the country transition to clean sources of energy. On the tour, Joshi will meet several important ministers and officials of the Government of Australia.

The Tianqi facility in Kwinana is the continent’s first-fully automated lithium hydroxide processing plant. Lithium hydroxide is an important element when it comes to boosting electric mobility. This key component has applications in various equipment pertaining to electric power generation and high-end electronics.

Sharing the details of his visit at the Kwinana plant, Joshi tweeted, “During visit, discusses about exploring joint investment opportunities for utilising the available advanced lithium processing facilities in Australia and enhancing cooperation in the field of strategic minerals.”

The strategic association is monikered India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership, under which, the two countries will cooperate in sourcing and processing mineral resources.

India envisages investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia. Australia also seeks full cooperation of the Indian government in deepening their footprint in the Indian mining sector. Australian mines will be given preferences in mining in India, as stated by Joshi.

Joshi’s visit to the Lithium processing facility builds on the MoU signed between Khanji Bidesh Limited (KABIL), a joint venture of three public sector enterprises, under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, and Critical Minerals Facilitation Office, Government of Australia. Under the MoU, the two countries will work together to establish supply chains of commercially viable critical minerals.

India is looking to expand in the e-mobility sector, and simultaneously achieve clean energy ambitions in a sustainable manner. And for the trajectory to maintain its course, the sourcing of these critical minerals – lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, titanium, vanadium – are crucial. Joshi, on his six-days tour of Australia, will also visit Greenbushes Mines in Western Australia, which is the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.

