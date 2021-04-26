Coalition of Multinational Firms Focused at Delivery of Life-saving Supplies to India: Deloitte CEO

A coalition of multinational companies has agreed to focus on the immediate delivery of life-saving supplies to India as it experiences a record surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said on Monday as the company was in the process of shipping 1,000 oxygen concentrators. Renjen said that proper coordination is being done with other US companies for immediate supplies of essential and life-saving medical kits and equipment to India. A coalition of multinationals has agreed to focus on the immediate delivery of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and generators, telehealth applications, home monitoring kits and critical medicines, the Indian-American CEO of Deloitte said in a LinkedIn post.

The images from my homeland have pained us all. As the world also watches, my thoughts are for my mother in Haryana and my professional family of over 50,000 Deloitte India colleagues, many of whom have been hurt by the pandemic's frightening spiral, he said. The way to fight it is to respond together against a virus that doesn't discriminate against anyone, Renjen said adding that he has spent the weekend mobilising resources from the heads of big companies.

As part of Deloitte's initial contribution 1,000 oxygen concentrators will be shipped out to India later on Monday. According to Deloitte, several US multinationals are now engaged and many CEOs participated in a call on this. The group of multinationals are focused on several priorities including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders with 10 liters and 45 liters capacity, oxygen generators, the two critical medicines, home monitoring kits and encouraging the US government to ease supply of critical materials for vaccines.

We are all encouraged by the commitment of the US government. I and my CEO colleagues will spend the coming days pushing for further support from both the government and the private sector. "I hope that the 1,000 oxygen concentrators provided by Deloitte today and an additional 11,000 being sourced by the end of this week, will help the wider international effort to assist the people of India, Renjen said.

