Coffee Day Enterprises Gets 45-day Extension from Registrar of Companies for Annual Meeting

Coffee Day Enterprises had sought extension of the annual general meeting which was scheduled for September 30, 2019, as per a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises has got a 45-day extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for its annual general meeting for 2018-19 financial year.

The company had sought extension of the AGM which was scheduled for September 30, 2019, as per a regulatory filing.

The RoC also advised the company to be careful in future regarding compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Bengaluru-based firm is in financial turmoil after its chairman V G Siddhartha allegedly committed suicide.

In a purported letter, Siddhartha had mentioned about severe financial stress being faced by his group firms, among other issues.

Earlier this month, Coffee Day Enterprises had announced sale of its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for up to Rs 3,000 crore to cut its debt.

On July 31, 2019, the company named independent director S V Ranganath as the interim chairman of the company.

