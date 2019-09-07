Coffee Day Enterprises Ropes in IDFC Securities to Identify Strategic Options
Strategic options include divestment of stake in Coffee Day Global and other group company, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises on Saturday announced appointment of IDFC Securities as an advisor to identify strategic options and advise it on refinancing of existing debt.
Strategic options include divestment of stake in Coffee Day Global and other group company, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
"The company in its meeting of the executive committee has appointed IDFC securities as the advisor of company and its subsidiaries for identifying the strategic options for Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) including divestment of its holding in Coffee Day Global Ltd and any other group company (other than SICAL Logistics Ltd)," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
IDFC Securities would also advise on refinancing of existing debt and raising additional facilities to repay debt in CDEL and its subsidiaries.
Cafe Coffee Day chain of coffee houses, operated by CDEL, has around 1,700 outlets across India. The company has been in trouble after its founder VG Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company.
Since Siddhartha's death, Coffee Day Enterprises has been trying to divest its assets to pare its debts.
Recently, CDEL's board approved selling its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone to help bring down its borrowings. The deal is expected to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for CDEL.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.70
|-4.97
|Reliance
|1,222.50
|1.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,186.95
|3.66
|HDFC
|2,041.45
|-0.13
|Tata Motors
|121.25
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.75
|-4.95
|Reliance
|1,222.50
|2.02
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,185.85
|3.61
|Tata Motors
|121.10
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|16,407.25
|4.15
|Tech Mahindra
|721.75
|3.78
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,186.95
|3.66
|Axis Bank
|671.10
|3.31
|Tata Steel
|355.40
|2.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,185.85
|3.61
|Axis Bank
|671.00
|3.35
|Tata Steel
|355.30
|2.99
|NTPC
|127.00
|2.96
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.80
|2.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|425.70
|-4.97
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.50
|Sun Pharma
|425.10
|-1.55
|Wipro
|252.00
|-1.41
|HCL Tech
|1,100.40
|-1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.42
|Sun Pharma
|424.90
|-1.63
|HCL Tech
|1,101.50
|-0.86
|TCS
|2,197.65
|-0.82
|HUL
|1,818.65
|-0.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Offers Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh Discount on Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Eeco
- Shah Rukh Khan to do Ali Abbas Zafar's Action Film Next: Report
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free