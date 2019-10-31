Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cognizant to Lay Off 13,000 Employees in Next Few Quarters

Cognizant will ask as many as 7,000 of its core employees to exit the company by mid-2020, while another 6,000 roles will be impacted as the company exits its content moderation business.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cognizant to Lay Off 13,000 Employees in Next Few Quarters
File image of Cognizant office.

IT firm Cognizant has announced that it will be cutting as many as 13,000 jobs in the next few quarters as the company chalks out a restructuring plan to lower its cost structure.

According to reports, Cognizant will ask as many as 7,000 of its core employees to exit the company by mid-2020, while another 6,000 roles will be impacted as the company exits its content moderation business.

In a post-earnings call, Cognizant’s CEO Brian Humphries explained that the company would remove 10,000 to 12,000 mid-to-senior level employees from their current roles, but it aims to re-skill and redeploy 5,000 of those impacted. So, the net reduction would be approximately 5,000 to 7,000 roles.

On exiting content moderation business, Humphries said during the call that Cognizant had decided that the work focused on determining whether content violated client standards was not part of its strategic vision. “Exiting this area will impact an additional approximately 6,000 roles worldwide, though the company intends to work with its partners to explore ways to transition the roles to alternative vendors, thereby reducing the impact to associates,” an Economic Times report quoted company executives as saying.

Cognizant said that these cost-cutting efforts, together with optimisation of its real estate portfolio, is expected to result in annualised gross run-rate savings of $500-550 million in 2021.

Cognizant also announced its third-quarter results, posting 4.2% year-on-year growth in revenue to $4.25 billion, while operating margins slid to 15.7% compared with 18.3% a year ago.

As of September 2019, Cognizant employed 289,900 employees, up marginally from 288,200 in June 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,913.60 +69.50 ( +0.59%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 303.65 4.74
Infosys 692.15 4.78
Tata Motors 178.20 3.66
Yes Bank 57.10 0.53
Reliance 1,469.30 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 303.50 4.67
Infosys 692.15 4.80
Yes Bank 57.15 0.62
Tata Motors 178.30 3.75
Indiabulls Hsg 207.10 -3.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 256.95 9.27
Infosys 691.85 4.73
SBI 303.60 4.73
Grasim 766.80 4.33
Tata Motors 178.25 3.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 692.45 4.85
SBI 303.50 4.67
Tata Motors 178.30 3.75
Sun Pharma 436.45 1.54
Kotak Mahindra 1,595.20 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 742.20 -1.62
M&M 607.50 -1.47
Tata Steel 384.95 -0.79
Adani Ports 395.50 -0.65
Reliance 1,469.30 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 607.45 -1.50
Tata Steel 385.00 -0.79
Axis Bank 743.00 -0.62
Reliance 1,469.00 -0.66
ITC 258.00 -0.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram