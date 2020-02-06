Cognizant Vice Chairman Steps Down from Board, Vinita Bali to Join as Independent Director

New Delhi: Cognizant co-founder Francisco D'Souza is leaving the board of the company. Her withdrawal from the board is effective from March 31.

D'Souza's departure comes a year after the IT company brought in its first outside CEO, Brian Humphries. Previously, it was D'Souza who held the reigns of Cognizant as CEO from January 2007 to March 2019.

The co-founder was elected to the company's Board in January 2007 and served as Vice Chairman since June 2018.

Vinita Bali, former managing director of Britannia Industries, will join the board as an independent director, according to a report in the Economic Times.

