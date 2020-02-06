Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cognizant Vice Chairman Steps Down from Board, Vinita Bali to Join as Independent Director

Francisco D'Souza was elected to the company's Board in January 2007 and served as Vice Chairman since June 2018.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cognizant Vice Chairman Steps Down from Board, Vinita Bali to Join as Independent Director
File image of Cognizant office.

New Delhi: Cognizant co-founder Francisco D'Souza is leaving the board of the company. Her withdrawal from the board is effective from March 31.

D'Souza's departure comes a year after the IT company brought in its first outside CEO, Brian Humphries. Previously, it was D'Souza who held the reigns of Cognizant as CEO from January 2007 to March 2019.

The co-founder was elected to the company's Board in January 2007 and served as Vice Chairman since June 2018.

Vinita Bali, former managing director of Britannia Industries, will join the board as an independent director, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,864.15 -0.44
ICICI Bank 543.20 0.80
Indiabulls Hsg 292.70 5.76
IRCTC 1,514.00 0.33
Blue Star 810.20 -0.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 548.25 2.76
Axis Bank 739.30 2.09
SBI 316.05 1.64
Bajaj Finance 4,606.50 1.74
HCL Tech 604.60 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 177.90 -3.18
Infosys 775.50 -1.15
Titan Company 1,267.50 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,864.15 -0.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,685.00 -0.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram