Cognizant Vice Chairman Steps Down from Board, Vinita Bali to Join as Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza was elected to the company's Board in January 2007 and served as Vice Chairman since June 2018.
File image of Cognizant office.
New Delhi: Cognizant co-founder Francisco D'Souza is leaving the board of the company. Her withdrawal from the board is effective from March 31.
D'Souza's departure comes a year after the IT company brought in its first outside CEO, Brian Humphries. Previously, it was D'Souza who held the reigns of Cognizant as CEO from January 2007 to March 2019.
The co-founder was elected to the company's Board in January 2007 and served as Vice Chairman since June 2018.
Vinita Bali, former managing director of Britannia Industries, will join the board as an independent director, according to a report in the Economic Times.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,864.15
|-0.44
|ICICI Bank
|543.20
|0.80
|Indiabulls Hsg
|292.70
|5.76
|IRCTC
|1,514.00
|0.33
|Blue Star
|810.20
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|548.25
|2.76
|Axis Bank
|739.30
|2.09
|SBI
|316.05
|1.64
|Bajaj Finance
|4,606.50
|1.74
|HCL Tech
|604.60
|1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|177.90
|-3.18
|Infosys
|775.50
|-1.15
|Titan Company
|1,267.50
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,864.15
|-0.44
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,685.00
|-0.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Karan Johar's Twins Roohi-Yash's Birthday Bash With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny