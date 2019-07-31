Cognizant’s Debashis Chatterjee Appointed as MindTree’s New CEO: Report
Debashis Chatterjee had quit Cognizant in May after serving the company for 23 years. In a post on LinkedIn last Thursday, he had announced that he will stay at Cognizant till 31 July.
File image of Debashis Chartterjee.
Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee has been appointed as MindTree Ltd’s new chief executive officer (CEO), a report by CNBC TV18 said, adding that Chatterjee will join the IT Company from 1 August.
Debashis Chatterjee had quit Cognizant in May after serving the company for 23 years. In a post on LinkedIn last Thursday, he had announced that he will stay at Cognizant till 31 July. He was at the position of executive vice president and president, global delivery, in
Cognizant before he resigned. Chatterjee holds a Bachelor’s in Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering, from Jadavpur University.
It has been widely reported in the media that Debashis Chatterjee, along with other Cognizant executive Rajeev Mehta, and former Mindtree CEO and co-founder Anjan Lahiri were in the running for the top position at MindTree.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), which recently acquired Mindtree in India’s first hostile takeover in years, had said last week that it would announce a new CEO for the company by 1 August.
Former Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan, executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and chief operating officer NS Parthasarthy had resigned from executive roles and as employees after L&T had acquired 60% stake in Mindtree. The promoters-founders had strongly opposed L&T’s takeover, which started when late Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha sold his 20% stake in Mindtree to L&T in March.
At 10:12 am, shares of Mindtree were trading at Rs 706.60, down 0.7%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 700.40. The stock has corrected nearly 24% in the last one year.
