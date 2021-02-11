Coimbatore Airport Authorities Seize Foreign-origin Gold Worth Rs 2.85 Crore

Over 5 kg gold of foreign origin valued at Rs 2.85 crore has been seized at the airport here, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday. Five passengers who arrived from Sharjah were intercepted early on February 1 and on being searched, gold weighing 6,318 grams in paste form was recovered. They had concealed it in their rectum, DRI Deputy Director G Satish said in a release.

On being questioned, one of them said he had also swallowed 28 capsules which contained gold paste. All the capsules were retrieved after medical intervention, with court order, in the course of three days, the release said.

The gold paste was subjected to extraction and total gold recovered was 5,747 grams, it added.