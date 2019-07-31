Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Colorado Governor to Lead High-powered Trade Delegation to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the delegation will focus on expanding trade with India through partnerships in areas like renewable energy, clean technology and smart mobility.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Colorado Governor to Lead High-powered Trade Delegation to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru
File photo of Jared Polis. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that he will lead a high-powered trade delegation from the state to India this fall.

Speaking at the 'Colorado-India Business Roundtable', organised by US India Business Council in Denver, Polis said the trade delegation would travel to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

He said the delegation comprising of eminent corporate executives from Colorado will focus on expanding trade with India through partnerships in areas like renewable energy, clean technology and smart mobility.

Welcoming the announcement, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that a first of its kind energy dialogue between Gujarat and Colorado to support cooperative energy collaboration happened in September 2018.

The executive director of the Colorado energy office led the state's delegation to Gujarat. Participants from the energy research community from Gujarat and their Colorado-based counterparts deliberated on opportunities to collaborate on areas such as renewable energy integration, energy storage, utility business models and innovations, he said.

An agreement between the Colorado energy office and Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute to promote policy exchange on integration of renewable energy and other issues was signed, he added.

During his India trip, Polis is scheduled to participate in Global RE-Invest Expo, organised by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to be held between October 31 and November 2 in Greater Noida.

"Governor's participation this year will build upon the progress set forth by the previous RE-invest expo in 2018 where a special session called the US-India Clean Energy Finance Programme highlighted the role of finance structures in the proliferation of renewable energy," Shringla said.

He said Indian companies are contributing significantly to the economy of Colorado.

Tata Consultancy Services expanded its operations in August 2018 by opening a new office in Denver and hiring more than 200 employees locally over the last five years is a reflection of TCS' integration into Colorado's economy, Shringla added.

Another Indian company, Adani Group, has shown interest in some energy projects in Colorado, the ambassador said.

Denver also has a sister-city arrangement with Chennai since 1984.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,397.24 -289.13 ( -0.77%)

NIFTY 50

11,085.40 -103.80 ( -0.93%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Reliance 1,180.90 -2.48
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
ICICI Bank 425.35 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 640.30 -0.93
Indiabulls Hsg 524.05 -6.25
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
Maruti Suzuki 5,507.35 -0.91
SpiceJet 144.70 2.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.75 3.35
TCS 2,179.15 2.31
HCL Tech 1,023.60 0.80
ITC 268.90 0.43
HUL 1,719.90 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.60 3.19
TCS 2,179.00 2.32
HCL Tech 1,023.85 0.83
ITC 269.00 0.49
HDFC Bank 2,253.35 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
Hero Motocorp 2,258.80 -6.06
Sun Pharma 410.35 -4.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
IndusInd Bank 1,336.90 -6.66
Hero Motocorp 2,259.35 -6.01
Sun Pharma 410.50 -4.79
SBI 327.50 -4.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram