Comic Con India Announces Entry Into Metaverse With ‘Non-Fungible League’; See Details

Comic Con India has announced the launch of the Non-fungible League, and with this, they have forayed into the Metaverse, and subsequently, the world of Web3. The Ethereum blockchain-based league will foster a series of limited-edition digital collectibles.

The Non-Fungible League will contain a series of digital artwork, among which is ‘The Non-fungible Man.’ The Non-Fungible Man is a Web3 superhero created by Abhijeet Kini, an award-winning animator and comic illustrator. The new superhero on the block is claimed to possess a series of “unique traits, including some very rare ones,” as per a statement issued by Comic Con India.

With the Non-Fungible League, Comic Con India will bring multitudes of elements that will excite both the tech and the pop culture buffs. Talking about the digital collection of the Non-Fungible League, Karan Kalra, director of Comic Con India, said in a statement, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between Web3 and pop culture.”

Kalra mentioned that the aim of the digital venture is to create long-term value for the people who will sign for the Non-Fungible League. Jatin Verma, the founder of Comic Con India, also chimed in with Kalra’s statement and said, “The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other ventures.”

Building on the “long-term value” aspect, Jatin explained that, like the Non-Fungible Man, there will be launches of multiple characters in the coming weeks. He also shone lights on the next steps of this digital league, including animation and creation of comics. Jatin said Comic Con India will be hosting this even in the Metaverse.

The multiple characters that Jatin mentioned will come to exist in the Metaverse. Eventually, the fans of the superheroes will get to join their leagues. As the base gets broader, these leagues will expand to birth crossovers through comic books, animations, and live-action series.

Comic Con acts as a catalyst for the pop culture world to further immerse into the lives of the fans. As per their statement, Comic Con India hosts shows across the country and attracts over 2 lakh fans annually. Now, with the Non-Fungible League, this pop-culture convention could now be experienced in the Metaverse too.

