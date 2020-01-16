Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says India Has Not Put Curbs on Imports from Malaysia, Turkey
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that India is planning to cut some imports from Turkey and widen restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi's policy towards Kashmir.
File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that New Delhi has not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia and Turkey.
"India believes in free play and equal treatment for all," Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi, adding that the government also was not contemplating any restrictions on the two countries.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that India is planning to cut some imports from Turkey and widen restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi's policy towards Kashmir.
Goyal said that any curbs will apply to all countries uniformly. "And if some of the restrictions impact Malaysia, I don't think that will be the only country impacted," he said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,128.95
|-0.53
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,641.30
|0.59
|L&T Infotech
|1,899.70
|-1.73
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,386.70
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|15,347.25
|3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,700.60
|1.38
|HUL
|2,047.85
|1.36
|Bharti Airtel
|474.00
|1.34
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|121.40
|-1.94
|Hero Motocorp
|2,433.25
|-1.70
|Tata Steel
|494.20
|-1.54
|Tech Mahindra
|783.05
|-1.48
|Tata Motors
|197.50
|-1.40
