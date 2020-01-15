Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Unlikely to Meet Amazon's Jeff Bezos During His India Visit

Bezos, who is currently visiting India, has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers in the country.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Unlikely to Meet Amazon's Jeff Bezos During His India Visit
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Image for Representation; Reuters)

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is unlikely to meet e-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India. According to sources, the minister's office has not given any appointment to Bezos.

There were speculations that Amazon's CEO might meet the minister here on Wednesday, but the sources rebutted these claims.

The e-commerce player has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India. It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.

On Monday, in a major setback ahead of Bezos' India visit, fair market watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.

Finding merit in the allegations leveled by traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission asked its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.

Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos' visit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
DFM Foods 282.25 13.01
Info Edge 2,524.40 -0.85
Bajaj Finserv 9,579.15 0.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,677.45 0.01
Yes Bank 39.80 3.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,470.95 2.58
Tata Motors 200.30 2.32
Titan Company 1,182.10 1.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,482.75 1.27
Asian Paints 1,839.25 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,400.60 -5.44
Infosys 765.95 -1.21
SBI 324.20 -1.13
Power Grid Corp 194.15 -0.61
Tech Mahindra 791.95 -0.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram