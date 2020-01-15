Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Unlikely to Meet Amazon's Jeff Bezos During His India Visit
Bezos, who is currently visiting India, has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers in the country.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Image for Representation; Reuters)
New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is unlikely to meet e-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India. According to sources, the minister's office has not given any appointment to Bezos.
There were speculations that Amazon's CEO might meet the minister here on Wednesday, but the sources rebutted these claims.
The e-commerce player has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India. It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.
On Monday, in a major setback ahead of Bezos' India visit, fair market watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.
Finding merit in the allegations leveled by traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission asked its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.
Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos' visit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|DFM Foods
|282.25
|13.01
|Info Edge
|2,524.40
|-0.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,579.15
|0.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,677.45
|0.01
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|3.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,470.95
|2.58
|Tata Motors
|200.30
|2.32
|Titan Company
|1,182.10
|1.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,482.75
|1.27
|Asian Paints
|1,839.25
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,400.60
|-5.44
|Infosys
|765.95
|-1.21
|SBI
|324.20
|-1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|194.15
|-0.61
|Tech Mahindra
|791.95
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- PM Modi Shares Video of Officers Helping Pregnant Woman in Kashmir Snow on Army Day
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona