Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Unlikely to Meet Amazon's Jeff Bezos During His India Visit

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is unlikely to meet e-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India. According to sources, the minister's office has not given any appointment to Bezos.

There were speculations that Amazon's CEO might meet the minister here on Wednesday, but the sources rebutted these claims.

The e-commerce player has come under investigations on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India. It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.

On Monday, in a major setback ahead of Bezos' India visit, fair market watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.

Finding merit in the allegations leveled by traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission asked its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.

Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos' visit.

