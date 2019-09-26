Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Commerce Ministry Bans Imports of E-cigarettes and its Components

The notification was issued to comply with the government's Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Exports, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Ordinance, 2019.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
e cigarettes
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation)
Loading...

New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has banned imports of electronic cigarettes and its components such as refill pods and e-Hookah.

The notification was issued to comply with the government's Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Exports, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Ordinance, 2019.

"Import of electronic cigarettes or any parts or components thereof such as refill pods, atomisers, cartridges including all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heat Not Burn Products, e-Hookah and the like devices by whatever name and shape, size or form it may have...is prohibited," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

In 2018-19, India has imported these products worth USD 91.2 million. During April-July this fiscal, the imports stood at USD 58 million.

However, it said that the ban does not conclude any product licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Last week, the government has issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such alternative smoking devices a cognizable offence, attracting jail term and fine.

First time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both, according to the ordinance.

The storage of e-cigarettes shall now be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or both.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,989.74 +396.22 ( +1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,571.20 +131.00 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.85 0.57
HDFC Bank 1,242.50 0.23
ICICI Bank 451.95 4.09
HDFC 2,063.20 -0.33
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,193.45 1.70
Zee Entertain 286.70 5.44
SBI 281.90 0.62
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.10 6.34
M&M 566.95 6.03
Coal India 203.30 5.56
Zee Entertain 286.70 4.85
ONGC 137.05 4.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.15 6.47
M&M 567.10 6.00
Coal India 203.05 5.32
ONGC 136.90 4.15
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
HUL 2,034.40 -0.83
HCL Tech 1,045.15 -0.83
Wipro 237.10 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.05 -1.28
HCL Tech 1,047.40 -0.62
HUL 2,033.80 -0.67
HDFC 2,064.15 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram