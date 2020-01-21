Commerce Ministry Recommends Restriction of Duty-free Alcohol Purchase to One Bottle
Currently inbound international passengers are allowed to buy two litres of alcohol and a carton of cigarette from these shops.
For Representation
New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free shops as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods, sources said.
The ministry has also recommended to its finance counterpart that purchase of cigarette cartons at duty-free shops should be prohibited, they said.
These recommendations are part of proposals made by the commerce ministry for the forthcoming Budget, which would be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
Currently inbound international passengers are allowed to buy two litres of alcohol and a carton of cigarette from these shops.
According to sources, there are countries that allow only one litre of liquor to international passengers and the same practice can be adopted in India.
This suggestion assumes significance as the government is looking at various ways to curtail import of non-essential goods into the country to rein in trade deficit.
A duty-free shop is where an inbound international passenger can generally purchase goods worth about Rs 50,000 without paying any import duty.
The commerce ministry has also suggested increase in customs duty on several products like paper, footwear, rubber items and toys to promote 'Make in India' and boost manufacturing growth, sources said.
The ministry has proposed rationalisation of basic customs or import duty on over 300 items from different sectors, including furniture, chemicals, rubber, coated paper and paper boards.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|313.80
|-0.05
|HUL
|2,059.75
|-0.14
|Bharti Airtel
|509.45
|0.04
|HDFC Life
|609.45
|1.88
|Vodafone Idea
|5.61
|15.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|123.90
|1.27
|HDFC
|2,469.00
|0.56
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.40
|0.40
|UltraTechCement
|4,485.25
|0.41
|NTPC
|118.60
|0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,808.35
|-2.18
|M&M
|556.00
|-1.96
|Tata Steel
|480.85
|-2.00
|Power Grid Corp
|201.70
|-1.51
|Titan Company
|1,170.95
|-1.41
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti Singh Admits it's 'Lot of Fun' Flirting with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan
- Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- 'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival
- 'You Are Not Alone': Deepika's Heartfelt Speech at Davos Addresses the Battle with Mental Health