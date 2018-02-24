English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Commerce Ministry to Launch Campaign to Promote GI Products
A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.
File photo of Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry is launching a mega campaign for promoting products closely associated with their geographical origin. The campaign aims at promoting local artisans and manufacturers, said Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Speaking on the sidelines of BioAsia-2018, he said many countries are looking at India for investment opportunities after simplification of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.
"We started a campaign to give geographical indications (GI) for each ofcertain productswhich are identified with a particular place like Banarasi sarees. "Once we identify that (geographical association of the product), the local artisans will get an IPR (for the product). We are launching a huge campaign for this. I'm going to involve all state governments," he said.
A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.
Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
The minister also spoke about promoting "ease of doing business" at the district level.
"I also told you about the ease of doing business (ranking) at the district level.
"If GDP of the all the districts goes up by 3 per cent, then India's GDP will also go up by 3 per cent," Prabhu told reporters.
To a query on trade deficit this year, he said exports are on a rising path and so are FDIs into the country. "What we are sure is our exports are rising. We are seeing a good pipeline of FDIs. In fact, a large number of countries are showing interest in India.
"Now we have simplified the FDA rules so much that most of the FDIs that come into India come through automatic route and do not need any government approvals."
Earlier, in his address at BioAsia, Prabhu said India hasbecome the pharma capital of the world and is helping manycountries with affordable drugsandvaccines. He promised to take up some of the industry-related issues withrespective ministries.
BioAsia is a conference that brings together entities associated with the biotechnology and life-sciences sector. These include biotech & biopharma companies, research bodies, investors, policy makers, regulators and analysts.
Also Watch
Speaking on the sidelines of BioAsia-2018, he said many countries are looking at India for investment opportunities after simplification of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.
"We started a campaign to give geographical indications (GI) for each ofcertain productswhich are identified with a particular place like Banarasi sarees. "Once we identify that (geographical association of the product), the local artisans will get an IPR (for the product). We are launching a huge campaign for this. I'm going to involve all state governments," he said.
A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.
Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
The minister also spoke about promoting "ease of doing business" at the district level.
"I also told you about the ease of doing business (ranking) at the district level.
"If GDP of the all the districts goes up by 3 per cent, then India's GDP will also go up by 3 per cent," Prabhu told reporters.
To a query on trade deficit this year, he said exports are on a rising path and so are FDIs into the country. "What we are sure is our exports are rising. We are seeing a good pipeline of FDIs. In fact, a large number of countries are showing interest in India.
"Now we have simplified the FDA rules so much that most of the FDIs that come into India come through automatic route and do not need any government approvals."
Earlier, in his address at BioAsia, Prabhu said India hasbecome the pharma capital of the world and is helping manycountries with affordable drugsandvaccines. He promised to take up some of the industry-related issues withrespective ministries.
BioAsia is a conference that brings together entities associated with the biotechnology and life-sciences sector. These include biotech & biopharma companies, research bodies, investors, policy makers, regulators and analysts.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street