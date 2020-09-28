Commercial Coal Mining: 278 Tender Documents Purchased by Prospective Bidders

The government on Monday said 278 tender documents have been purchased by the prospective bidders with regard to the coal blocks put up for auction under commercial mining. The government had put on auction 38 coal mines for commercial mining.

"In the present tranche of coal block auctions, 278 tender documents have been purchased by the prospective bidders in respect of 38 coal mines," the coal ministry said in a statement. It added that the nominated authority will receive the bids till 2 pm on September 29 and bid opening will be done at 10 am on September 30.

The coal ministry had revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial to 38 blocks instead of the 41 mines announced earlier. The revision in the list includes addition of three blocks Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat (in Chhattisgarh) and withdrawal of five blocks — Morga South, Fatehpur, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang (in Chhattisgarh).

The coal ministry had earlier withdrawn Bander mine in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra from the list of 41 coal blocks put up for auction for commercial mining, as the mine lies in the eco-sensitive zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.